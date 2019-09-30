Home

John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Pallion, Sunderland)
10-11 Martin Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 6JD
0191 514 2744
Requiem Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
13:00
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Mavis Spoors Notice
SPOORS Millfield Peacefully at Holy Cross on
21st September, aged 90 years, Mavis, a much loved mam,
mother-in-law and a loving nana and great nana. Also a dearest sister, aunt and a friend to all.
Family and friends please meet
for Requiem Mass at
St Joseph's Catholic Church on
Monday 7th October at 1.00pm. Cremation to follow at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the
Neo Natal Unit Sunderland Royal Hospital (a collection box will be available at the Crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion. Forever in our Hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 30, 2019
