DUNCAN Ford Estate Suddenly at home on
9th September, aged 81 years,
Mavis (nee Stephenson).
Dearly beloved wife to the late Alexander and a much loved mam, mother-in-law, nana and
great-nana. Also a loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Family and friends please meet for service at The Good Shepherd Church, Ford Estate on Thursday 19th September at 1:45pm. Interment to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society,
a donation box will be available
at the church.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 13, 2019