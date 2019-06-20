|
ALDERSON Tunstall Peacefully on 7th June,
aged 85 years, Maurice.
Dearest husband to Elizabeth, much loved dad to Maurice, Ian and Susan. Also a sadly missed father-in-law and an adored grandad and
great-grandad. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support
(a donation box will be
provided at the crematorium)
All enquiries to John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon,
Tel: 5110028.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 20, 2019
