Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Hylton Castle, Sunderland)
27 Chiswick Square
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR5 3PZ
0191 548 7606
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
13:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Maureen Woodroffe Notice
Woodroffe Southwick Peacefully at home on 23rd August, aged 66 years, Maureen (née Dunn).
Devoted wife to David, much loved mam to Andrea, Adam and the late Abbie and David, dear mother
-in-law to Andy, loving nana to
Kai and Abigail.
Maureen will be greatly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland
Crematorium on Thursday
5th September at 1.00pm.
Resting peacefully with Peter Dodd Independent Funeral Directors, Hylton Castle, Tel 5487606.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 30, 2019
