Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Tindle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Tindle

Notice Condolences

Maureen Tindle Notice
TINDLE Maureen
(nee Noble)
(Harraton) Peacefully in
St. Bede's Unit on 23rd May
aged 84 years.

A much loved wife of the late Leslie and a dearly loved mam, nanna and great granny of all the family.

Friends please meet
St. Georges Church, Harraton, Wednesday 5th June at 1.30pm for service followed by Cremation, Saltwell Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu for St. Bede's Unit may be
made as you leave the service.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.