|
|
|
TINDLE Maureen
(nee Noble)
(Harraton) Peacefully in
St. Bede's Unit on 23rd May
aged 84 years.
A much loved wife of the late Leslie and a dearly loved mam, nanna and great granny of all the family.
Friends please meet
St. Georges Church, Harraton, Wednesday 5th June at 1.30pm for service followed by Cremation, Saltwell Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu for St. Bede's Unit may be
made as you leave the service.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 31, 2019
