|
|
|
PARKS Maureen Formerly of Houghton le
Spring and Ryhope.
Of Helmsley, passed away suddenly in York Hospital on September 26th 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank, a much loved mum of Michael, David and Alisa and a loving grandma.
Funeral Service to be held at
Helmsley Methodist Church
on Monday October 28th at
12.00noon. Family flowers only
please but there will be a plate
for a charitable donation as
you leave the Church.
All enquiries to Adam Collier Funeral Services. Tel 01439 772340
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 3, 2019