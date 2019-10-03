Home

Adam Collier Funeral Services (Helmsley)
Sawmill Lane
Helmsley, North Yorkshire YO62 5DQ
01439 772340
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00
Helmsley Methodist Church
Maureen Parks Notice
PARKS Maureen Formerly of Houghton le
Spring and Ryhope.
Of Helmsley, passed away suddenly in York Hospital on September 26th 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank, a much loved mum of Michael, David and Alisa and a loving grandma.
Funeral Service to be held at
Helmsley Methodist Church
on Monday October 28th at
12.00noon. Family flowers only
please but there will be a plate
for a charitable donation as
you leave the Church.
All enquiries to Adam Collier Funeral Services. Tel 01439 772340
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 3, 2019
