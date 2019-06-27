|
|
|
Martin Formerly of Herrington
& Beech Holme Court Peacefully at Holy Cross Care Home on 20th June, aged 91 years, Maureen (Nee Buckler).
Beloved wife to the late Edward, loving mam to Maureen,
mother-in-law to Michael
and devoted grandma to
Daniel, Jennifer and Bridget.
Family and friends please meet
for service at St Aidan's Church, Grangetown on Wednesday 3rd July at 1.45pm, cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if so desired, to the Alzheimer's Society. At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Luke's Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 27, 2019
Read More