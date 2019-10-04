Home

Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
13:15
St Aidan's Church
Grangetown
Kilty Grangetown It is with great sadness that
we announce the passing of
Maureen (née Tate) on
24th September, aged 64 years. Beloved wife of John Thomas (Tommy). Much loved mam of Mark and Gavin, dear mother in law of Lindsay, devoted nana to Rose and Hector. Maureen will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends. Would friends please meet for service in St Aidan's Church, Grangetown on Tuesday
8th October at 1.15pm followed
by cremation. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to a charity of the family's choice, a collection plate will be provide at the church and the crematorium. All enquires to
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors.
Tel 5200666.
A True Warrior.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 4, 2019
