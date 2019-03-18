GROGAN Maureen Margaret You never said I'm leaving,

You never said goodbye,

You were gone before I knew it,

And only God knew why.

A million times we've needed you,

A million times we've cried,

If love alone could have saved you,

You never would have died,

In life we loved you dearly,

In death we love you still,

In our hearts you hold a place,

No one else can ever fill.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

But you didn't go alone,

Part of us went with you,

The day God took you home.



Always in our thoughts, your ever loving husband Ted and family. Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2019