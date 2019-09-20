Home

Forsters Funeral Directors
6 The Green
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR5 2JE
0191 516 0333
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00
St Benets
Roker Avenue
Committal
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Maureen Chapman Notice
Chapman Maureen Denise
Nee Murphy (Monkwearmouth) Sadly passed away on
September 9th, aged 70.
Beloved Wife of the late John,
loving Mam of Mark. Much loved Sister, Aunt and friend.
Would family and friends please meet for a funeral service at
St Benets, Roker Avenue at 11am
on Friday 27th September, followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 12noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to Sunderland Royal Hospital ICCU.
Resting peacefully at Forsters Funeral Service Tel 0191 516 0333
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 20, 2019
