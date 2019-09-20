|
|
|
Chapman Maureen Denise
Nee Murphy (Monkwearmouth) Sadly passed away on
September 9th, aged 70.
Beloved Wife of the late John,
loving Mam of Mark. Much loved Sister, Aunt and friend.
Would family and friends please meet for a funeral service at
St Benets, Roker Avenue at 11am
on Friday 27th September, followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 12noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to Sunderland Royal Hospital ICCU.
Resting peacefully at Forsters Funeral Service Tel 0191 516 0333
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 20, 2019