CARSON Seafarers Way
Late of Millfield Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 16th March, aged 81 years, Maureen (nee Johnson),
devoted wife to Jimmy,
a much loved sister, sister-in-law and a loved aunt and will be
greatly missed by niece Michelle.
Family and friends please meet for service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Millfield on Thursday 28th March at 10.15am. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium. At Rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors 59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
