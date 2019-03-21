|
SUMMERSIDE Silksworth Suddenly at Home on 14th March aged 80 years, Matthew (Matty).
A dear husband of Patricia.
A much loved father of Paul and Nicola, a loving father in law of Neil, an adored grandad of Phillip, Kristian, Vannessa, James and Matthew and their partners Clare Lucy and Ashley, cherished great grandad of Isaac and Lewis, also a dearly loved brother to Lynn and Trevor. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to a charity of the family's choice, a donation box will be available at the church and Crematorium. Friends please meet for service at New Silksworth Independent Methodist Church on Tuesday 26th March at 1:30pm followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium
at 2.30pm.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home Silksworth Tel 0191 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
