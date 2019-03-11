|
BLYTH (Fulwell) Peacefully in hospital
on 1st March 2019,
aged 87 years,
Matthew (Matty)
Very devoted companion of Diane.
Loving Dad of the late Keith, dear brother of Peter and brother in law of June, also good friend of many. Will friends please meet for service at Salvation Army, Roker Avenue, on Tuesday 26th March at 11am followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 12pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Salvation Army, a collection plate will be provided at the church.
Friends are kindly invited afterwards to Salvation Army
for refreshments.
All enquiries Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, 255 Southwick Road
Tel 0191 5656055.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 11, 2019
