|
|
|
RICHARDSON Fulwell Albert and family of the late Marylyn
would like to thank family, friends
and neighbours for their kind words
of comfort and cards of
condolence received during
our recent bereavement.
Thank you to all the staff on the
Phoenix Unit at Sunderland
Royal Hospital for all the help and
support shown to Marylyn
and the family.
To family, friends, colleagues
and school friends for attending her funeral and for the donations to the Phoenix Unit which totalled £526.30. Finally, thanks to Chris May
for conducting such
a wonderful service.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 23, 2019