Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors
78 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9DB
0191 548 7000
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
14:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Marylyn Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON Fulwell Peacefully on 5th August
aged 72 years Marylyn (née Lee).
Loving wife of Albert,
beloved mam of Alex and Tony,
also a dear nana, mother in law,
sister, aunty and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet
for service in Sunderland
Crematorium on Thursday
15th August at 2.30pm.
No flowers by request please,
donations in lieu if so desired
to the Phoenix Unit at
Sunderland Royal Hospital,
a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Marylyn is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 9, 2019
