WILSON Murton Former employee of Barrons.
Peacefully on October 20, Mary, beloved Wife of Gillie,
devoted Mam of Gil and Gill,
dear mother in law of Susan and John, a loving Nana of Victoria,
Nina, Gavin and Jade and cherished Sister of Brian.
Friends please meet at
Holy Trinity Church, Murton for service on Friday November 1
at 10.30am, cremation to follow
at Durham. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired,
for North East Ambulance Service, c/o Mary's family.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor
Funeral Director, Seaham
Tel 581 7388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 28, 2019