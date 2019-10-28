Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director
57 The Avenue
Seaham, Co. Durham SR7 8NS
0191 581 7388
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Wilson

Notice Condolences

Mary Wilson Notice
WILSON Murton Former employee of Barrons.

Peacefully on October 20, Mary, beloved Wife of Gillie,
devoted Mam of Gil and Gill,
dear mother in law of Susan and John, a loving Nana of Victoria,
Nina, Gavin and Jade and cherished Sister of Brian.
Friends please meet at
Holy Trinity Church, Murton for service on Friday November 1
at 10.30am, cremation to follow
at Durham. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired,
for North East Ambulance Service, c/o Mary's family.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor
Funeral Director, Seaham
Tel 581 7388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.