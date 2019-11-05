|
WILLIAMSON The family of the late Mary,
would like to thank the District Nurses, Palliative Care Team and carers for the professional care and support received. A thank you to Scollen and Wright Funeral Service for the excellent
service and support.
A thank you to Lilian Clark for the lovely Church Service. Many thanks to the staff at the Broadway and finally a special thank you to family and friends for the many cards and floral tributes received. Donations received for
The British Heart Foundation total £155.00.
Thank you again to everyone.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 5, 2019