Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Grangetown)
24 Stockton Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR2 9RN
0191 523 9099
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:15
St Gabriel's Church
Notice

Mary Williamson Notice
WILLIAMSON Humbledon Passed away peacefully at home with the greatest dignity, surrounded by her loving family, on 11th October, aged 90 years, Mary.
Beloved wife of the late Albert. Loving mam of Pamela, Lynda and Julie and mother in law of Jimmy, Ricky and the late Ian. A loved nana, great nana, aunty, sister
and sister in law.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Gabriel's Church, on Monday 28th October at 10:15 AM, followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Grangetown.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 21, 2019
