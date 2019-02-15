Home

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30
Holy Trinity
Southwick
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Wilkinson (Hylton Castle) Passed away peacefully at
Maple Lodge on 6th February,
Mary, aged 91.
The loving wife of the late Tom,
a much loved mam of Gordon,
Brian, Keith and the late Janet.
A dear mother in law to Brenda, Malcolm and Christine.
A devoted grandmother and
great grandmother. A loving
sister and aunt and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Holy Trinity, Southwick on Friday 22nd February at 10.30 a.m. prior to cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Maple Lodge Care Home.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 15, 2019
