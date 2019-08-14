Home

Mary Welch Notice
Welch Mary
(Herrington Burn) Peacefully on 7th of August,
aged 73 years. Mary, beloved wife
of the late Bob, much loved daughter of the late Leo and Belle Cullinan. Dearly loved sister of Pat,
Lorraine and the late John.
Also a loving sister in law, auntie, great auntie and friend.
Mary will be received into
Our Lady's Catholic Church on Monday 19th August at 5pm.
Prior to Requiem Mass on
Tuesday 20th August at 10.30am then cremation at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations to the Stroke Association would be greatly appreciated.
All enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors, Tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 14, 2019
