Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Silksworth)
37 Blind Lane
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 1AS
0191 523 9099
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00
St Matthews Church
Silksworth
Mary Thompson Notice
THOMPSON Ryhope Passed away peacefully after
a short illness on September 9th,
aged 78 years, Mary Elizabeth.
Much loved wife of Bob.
Special mam of Lynn and Stephen.
Cherished nana of Mark and Connor, dear mother in law of Jill,
a caring sister of Anne and Ron,
also a dear friend of many.
Family and friends please meet
for service, at St Matthews Church,
Silksworth on Thursday,
19th September at 11.00am
followed by cremation at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired,
to St Benedicts Hospice.
Sadly missed.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home,
Silksworth TEL 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 13, 2019
