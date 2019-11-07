|
SHIEL (Shiney Row) Peacefully in Sunderland Royal Hospital on 1st November 2019
aged 96 years, Mary (Molly)
(nee McGee). Much loved Wife of the late Andrew, a loving Mam of Peter, Kevin and Angela, a Mother-in-law, Nanna, Great Grandma and Sister.
A Requiem Mass will be held at
Our Lady's Church, Penshaw on Thursday 14th November 2019 at 9.30 am followed by committal at Houghton Cemetery at 11.00 am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Our Lady's Church.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 7, 2019