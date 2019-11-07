Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Shiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Shiel

Notice Condolences

Mary Shiel Notice
SHIEL (Shiney Row) Peacefully in Sunderland Royal Hospital on 1st November 2019
aged 96 years, Mary (Molly)
(nee McGee). Much loved Wife of the late Andrew, a loving Mam of Peter, Kevin and Angela, a Mother-in-law, Nanna, Great Grandma and Sister.
A Requiem Mass will be held at
Our Lady's Church, Penshaw on Thursday 14th November 2019 at 9.30 am followed by committal at Houghton Cemetery at 11.00 am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Our Lady's Church.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -