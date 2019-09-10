|
|
|
RUMFORD Silksworth Passed away peacefully in
Hospital on August 29th,
aged 92 years, Mary (Molly).
Beloved wife of the late Stan.
Much loved mam of Geoffrey
and Gillian, special mother in law
of Jean and Les. A cherished gran
of Lee, Philip, Helen, Richard and Emma. Great gran of Brooke.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday September 17th at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The .
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth,
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 10, 2019