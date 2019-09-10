Home

Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Silksworth)
37 Blind Lane
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 1AS
0191 523 9099
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
13:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Mary Rumford Notice
RUMFORD Silksworth Passed away peacefully in
Hospital on August 29th,
aged 92 years, Mary (Molly).
Beloved wife of the late Stan.
Much loved mam of Geoffrey
and Gillian, special mother in law
of Jean and Les. A cherished gran
of Lee, Philip, Helen, Richard and Emma. Great gran of Brooke.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday September 17th at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The .
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth,
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 10, 2019
