Rennison Mary Elizabeth (Fencehouses) Peacefully in hospital
on 31st July 2019
aged 82 years (nee Tindale).
Beloved Wife of Geoff,
much loved Mam of Christopher and Mother-in-Law to Val,
a cherished Gran to Benjamin.

Would family and friends
please meet for Funeral Service at St Andrews Church Chilton Moor on 15th August at 9.45am
followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, Donations to St Andrews Church.
Now at peace.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 8, 2019
