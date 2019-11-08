|
|
|
MURRAY Mary
(Seaham) Peacefully in hospital
on 2nd November 2019.
A loving daughter of the late George and Mary Ann, sister of the late Hilda, Doris, George, James Henry, Jackie and Elsie, a loving aunt
to all nieces and nephews.
Could friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 13th November
at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu of flowers, if so desired,
to the Great North Air Ambulance.
Mary requested no black to be worn.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 8, 2019