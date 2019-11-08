Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Murray

Notice Condolences

Mary Murray Notice
MURRAY Mary
(Seaham) Peacefully in hospital
on 2nd November 2019.
A loving daughter of the late George and Mary Ann, sister of the late Hilda, Doris, George, James Henry, Jackie and Elsie, a loving aunt
to all nieces and nephews.
Could friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 13th November
at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu of flowers, if so desired,
to the Great North Air Ambulance.
Mary requested no black to be worn.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -