MINTO (Sunderland) Peacefully on Friday 4th October aged 87 years. Mary (née Wright). Beloved wife of the late Richard, much loved mam, nana and
little nana.
Family and friends please meet for service at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday
22nd October at 12:15pm.
Cremation to follow at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in
lieu, if so desired, to Alzheimer's UK.
Loved and remembered always.
All enquiries to John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
59, Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon. Tel: 0191 5147012
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 15, 2019