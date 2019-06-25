|
|
|
McKENZIE
Mary
(nee Smiles) Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 16th June 2019,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bob,
loving Mam of Alan, Donald and Peter, devoted nana and great nana.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
Ewesley Road Methodist Church
on Monday 1st July at 11.15am.
Followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu if so desired to the RNLI, a box will be available
on the day.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 25, 2019
