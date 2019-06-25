Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McKenzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary McKenzie

Notice Condolences

Mary McKenzie Notice
McKENZIE
Mary
(nee Smiles) Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 16th June 2019,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bob,
loving Mam of Alan, Donald and Peter, devoted nana and great nana.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
Ewesley Road Methodist Church
on Monday 1st July at 11.15am.
Followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu if so desired to the RNLI, a box will be available
on the day.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.