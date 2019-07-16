Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
13:30
St Benet's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McDonough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary McDonough

Notice Condolences

Mary McDonough Notice
McDONOUGH
Roker Peacefully on 13th July,
aged 86 years, Mary (SRN),
devoted wife to the late Patrick, much loved mam to Moira, Damian, Paul, Brendan and Catherine,
a dear mother-in-law and a loving gran. Also a dearest sister,
sister-in-law, aunt
and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass at St Benet's Catholic Church on Monday 22nd July at 1.30pm. Interment to follow
at Southwick Cemetery.
At Rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion,
On Whose Soul Sweet Jesus
Have Mercy RIP.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.