|
|
|
McDONOUGH
Roker Peacefully on 13th July,
aged 86 years, Mary (SRN),
devoted wife to the late Patrick, much loved mam to Moira, Damian, Paul, Brendan and Catherine,
a dear mother-in-law and a loving gran. Also a dearest sister,
sister-in-law, aunt
and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass at St Benet's Catholic Church on Monday 22nd July at 1.30pm. Interment to follow
at Southwick Cemetery.
At Rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion,
On Whose Soul Sweet Jesus
Have Mercy RIP.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 16, 2019