MARSHALL (Seaton) Peacefully in Melbury House Care Home on Wednesday 6th November, Mary (nee Carruthers)
aged 88 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Frank, a much loved mam of Alan and Gordon, loving mother in law of Anita and Carole, devoted grandma of Andrew and David, dearest sister of Muriel.
Would friends please meet for service at St Mary The Virgin Church, Seaham on Wednesday 20th November at 1pm, prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Alzheimer's Society. A donation box will be provided at the church.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 15, 2019