KINNAIR Millfield Peacefully at home on July 24th, aged 83 years. Mary (née Hughes), beloved wife of the late Simon, much loved mam to Donna and Jonathan, dear mother in law to Jim, dearly loved sister to Edith and George.
Family and friends please join us for a Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Millfield on Tuesday August 6th at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
St. Benedict's Hospice, a donation box is available at the church.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 30, 2019