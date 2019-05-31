|
|
|
Jukes Mary
(née Wallace) Washington, formerly Sunderland.
We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved sister Mary, peacefully on 22nd May 2019,
aged 72. Will be dearly missed by sisters Freda, Eileen and Bina, cousins Vera and Brenda,
re-united with late sisters Jean and Pauline. Till we meet again, R.I.P Sweetheart.
Service to take place at Sunderland Crematorium on
5th June 2019 at 1.30pm. Later at The Gardeners Club, Washington. Enquiries to Walker & Morrell, Washington, Tel. 0191 4164160
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 31, 2019
