IRONSIDE Doxford Park
Formerly Silksworth Passed away peacefully at home, on February 21st aged 104 years, Mary.
Beloved wife of the late John,
loving mother of Shirley.
A dear grandmother of
David and Jackie, Linda and Dave also a cherished great grandmother of David, Liam, Blaine, Lorraine and Ashlea, and a great great grandmother of Layton and Connie.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday March 4th at 11.00 am. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to the Palliative care nurses.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home,
Silksworth. Tel. 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 27, 2019
