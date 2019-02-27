Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Silksworth)
37 Blind Lane
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 1AS
0191 523 9099
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ironside
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ironside

Notice Condolences

Mary Ironside Notice
IRONSIDE Doxford Park
Formerly Silksworth Passed away peacefully at home, on February 21st aged 104 years, Mary.
Beloved wife of the late John,
loving mother of Shirley.
A dear grandmother of
David and Jackie, Linda and Dave also a cherished great grandmother of David, Liam, Blaine, Lorraine and Ashlea, and a great great grandmother of Layton and Connie.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday March 4th at 11.00 am. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to the Palliative care nurses.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home,
Silksworth. Tel. 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.