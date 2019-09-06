|
|
|
Fairclough Ryhope Peacefully on Friday 30th August, aged 83 years, Mary Lilian
(nee Alder). Beloved wife of Philip.
A much loved mam to David,
Susan and Wendy, a dear
mother in law, also a cherished grandma and great grandma.
Would friends please meet for service on Thursday 12th September at St Paul's Church, Ryhope at 10.15am followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
for St Benedicts Hospice
and Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Derek Moss
Funeral Directors Tel: 385 5959.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 6, 2019