Home

POWERED BY

Services
Derek Moss Funeral Directors
1 Mill Place
Houghton Le Spring, Co. Durham DH4 4JT
0191 385 5959
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:15
St Paul's Church
Ryhope
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Fairclough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Fairclough

Notice Condolences

Mary Fairclough Notice
Fairclough Ryhope Peacefully on Friday 30th August, aged 83 years, Mary Lilian
(nee Alder). Beloved wife of Philip.
A much loved mam to David,
Susan and Wendy, a dear
mother in law, also a cherished grandma and great grandma.
Would friends please meet for service on Thursday 12th September at St Paul's Church, Ryhope at 10.15am followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
for St Benedicts Hospice
and Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Derek Moss
Funeral Directors Tel: 385 5959.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.