Mary Connaughton Notice
CONNAUGHTON Houghton le Spring The family of the late Mary wish to express their sincere thanks to family and friends for their kindness
and sympathy shown during their recent sad bereavement.
Special thanks to Father O'Gorman
for a beautiful service,
Gavin Reynolds of Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors for his exemplary support and to
Dairy Lane Care Centre for the excellent care given to our mam. Many thanks for the donations received for the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 12, 2019
