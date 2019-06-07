|
CONNAUGHTON Houghton-le-Spring Passed away peacefully on
28th May, aged 87 years, Mary.
Beloved wife of the late Brendan,
proud and loving mam of
Helen, Paula, Miriam and Clare,
best grandma in
the world to Michael.
Family and Friends please
meet for Requiem Mass in
St Michael's R C Church,
Houghton on Tuesday
2nd July at 11.30am followed by
interment in Houghton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to the Alzheimer's Society,
a collection box will be
available at the Church.
All enquiries to
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 7, 2019
