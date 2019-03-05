Home

Bell (Hall Farm) Peacefully on Saturday 23rd February, aged 85 years, Mary
(nee Milner), a loving wife of the late Don (Danny), a much loved mam to Tony and Lesley, a devoted gran to Daniel, Richard, Rebecca and Emma also a loving great gran to
Eilidh and Zoe.
Would family and friends please meet for the funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 12th March at 1.30 pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to the Box Youth Project.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 5, 2019
