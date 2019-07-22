Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Grangetown)
24 Stockton Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR2 9RN
0191 523 9099
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:15
St Aidans Church Grangetown
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Barker

Notice Condolences

Mary Barker Notice
BARKER MONKWEARMOUTH
FORMERLY GRANGETOWN Passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 17th, aged 93 years,
Mary May (Maisie).
Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mam of Marilyn, Jean, James and Neil. A special grandma,
great-grandma, mother in law and friend of many.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Aidans Church Grangetown on Monday July 29th at 12.15pm followed by interment at Sunderland Cemetery Grangetown.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Grangetown.
Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.