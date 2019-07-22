|
|
|
BARKER MONKWEARMOUTH
FORMERLY GRANGETOWN Passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 17th, aged 93 years,
Mary May (Maisie).
Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mam of Marilyn, Jean, James and Neil. A special grandma,
great-grandma, mother in law and friend of many.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Aidans Church Grangetown on Monday July 29th at 12.15pm followed by interment at Sunderland Cemetery Grangetown.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Grangetown.
Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 22, 2019