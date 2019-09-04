Baker Mary





MAM

No words I write can ever say,

How much I miss you every day.

As time goes by the

loneliness grows,

How much I miss you,

nobody knows.

I think of you in silence,

I often speak your name

But all I have is memories

and a photo in a frame.

No one knows my sorrow,

no one sees me weep.

But the love I have for you,

Is in my heart to keep.

I've never stopped loving you,

I know I never will.

Heartaches in this world are many,

But mine is worse than any.

My heart still aches as I whisper low 'I love you and miss you so'

The things we feel so deeply

are often the hardest to say.

But I can't just keep quiet anymore so I'll tell you anyway.

There is a place in my heart,

that no one else can fill.

I love you so, my precious Mam and I always will.



Your loving Daughter Jean

and Darren x Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 4, 2019