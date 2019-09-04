|
Baker Mary
MAM
No words I write can ever say,
How much I miss you every day.
As time goes by the
loneliness grows,
How much I miss you,
nobody knows.
I think of you in silence,
I often speak your name
But all I have is memories
and a photo in a frame.
No one knows my sorrow,
no one sees me weep.
But the love I have for you,
Is in my heart to keep.
I've never stopped loving you,
I know I never will.
Heartaches in this world are many,
But mine is worse than any.
My heart still aches as I whisper low 'I love you and miss you so'
The things we feel so deeply
are often the hardest to say.
But I can't just keep quiet anymore so I'll tell you anyway.
There is a place in my heart,
that no one else can fill.
I love you so, my precious Mam and I always will.
Your loving Daughter Jean
and Darren x
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 4, 2019