|
|
|
Atkinson Hylton Castle Peacefully in hospital surrounded
by family after a short illness on
October 3rd, aged 84 years,
Mary (née Lake).
Loving wife of the late George,
much loved mam of Gary,
Amanda, Rose, Robert,
Ann, Richard and Anthony,
dear mother in law also
a loved grandmother.
Family and friends please meet
for service at Sunderland
Crematorium on Friday
October 18th at 2.00pm.
Flowers welcome or
donations, if so desired, to
Sunderland Royal Hospital,
Ward E56, a collection plate will
be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
St Luke's House, 14 Martin Terrace, Pallion, Tel 01915651067
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 14, 2019