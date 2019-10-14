Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manor House Funerals - Jubilee House
St Lukes House
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR4 6JD
0191 565 1067
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
14:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Atkinson

Notice Condolences

Mary Atkinson Notice
Atkinson Hylton Castle Peacefully in hospital surrounded
by family after a short illness on
October 3rd, aged 84 years,
Mary (née Lake).
Loving wife of the late George,
much loved mam of Gary,
Amanda, Rose, Robert,
Ann, Richard and Anthony,
dear mother in law also
a loved grandmother.
Family and friends please meet
for service at Sunderland
Crematorium on Friday
October 18th at 2.00pm.
Flowers welcome or
donations, if so desired, to
Sunderland Royal Hospital,
Ward E56, a collection plate will
be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
St Luke's House, 14 Martin Terrace, Pallion, Tel 01915651067
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.