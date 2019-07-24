|
|
|
ARNETT Late of Harold Square Peacefully on 20th July,
aged 85 years,
Mary (nee Parkinson), beloved wife to the late Joe, much loved mam to Joe, John, Eileen, Stephen, Janice, David, Marie, Ian and Anthony,
a dear mother-in-law and a loving nana and great nana. Also a dearest sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 31st July at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Belle Vue House Residents Fund.
(a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium).
At Rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 24, 2019