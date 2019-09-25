|
|
|
DULLARD Warnbrook Avenue, Murton Peacefully in hospital
on September 14th 2019
aged 87 years, Martin.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Pat and dearest dad
of Elizabeth and Andrew,
loving step dad of Terry, Jan and Sandra, father-in-law of Anne
and Brian, a loving little granda
and great grandad.
Friends please meet at
St. Joseph's RC Church, Murton
at 10 am on Tuesday 1st October
for Requiem Mass followed
by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 11 am.
ON WHOSE SOUL SWEET
JESUS HAVE MERCY.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 25, 2019