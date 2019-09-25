Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00
St. Joseph's RC Church
Murton
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Dullard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Dullard

Notice Condolences

Martin Dullard Notice
DULLARD Warnbrook Avenue, Murton Peacefully in hospital
on September 14th 2019
aged 87 years, Martin.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Pat and dearest dad
of Elizabeth and Andrew,
loving step dad of Terry, Jan and Sandra, father-in-law of Anne
and Brian, a loving little granda
and great grandad.

Friends please meet at
St. Joseph's RC Church, Murton
at 10 am on Tuesday 1st October
for Requiem Mass followed
by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 11 am.

ON WHOSE SOUL SWEET
JESUS HAVE MERCY.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.