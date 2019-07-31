Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Houghton-Le-Spring
Hetton Rd
Houghton Le Spring, Co. Durham DH5 8JL
0191 512 0572
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
13:00
St Matthews Church
Newbottle
Committal
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
14:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Martha Clark Notice
Clark (Success Road,
Houghton-Le-Spring) Passed away peacefully at home
on 27th July, aged 72 years,
Martha (nee Bowman). Beloved
wife of the late Tot Clark, very much loved Mam, Mother-in-law,
Nan, Sister and Auntie.
Funeral service to be held at
St Matthews Church, Newbottle
on Wednesday 7th August 2019
at 1.00pm followed by committal
at Sunderland Crematorium at 2.00pm.
Martha will be resting at the
Co-op Funeral Care, Gilpin Lodge, Houghton-le-Spring where floral tributes may be sent.
All welcome afterwards to
The Philadelphia Cricket Club.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 31, 2019
