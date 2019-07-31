|
|
|
Clark (Success Road,
Houghton-Le-Spring) Passed away peacefully at home
on 27th July, aged 72 years,
Martha (nee Bowman). Beloved
wife of the late Tot Clark, very much loved Mam, Mother-in-law,
Nan, Sister and Auntie.
Funeral service to be held at
St Matthews Church, Newbottle
on Wednesday 7th August 2019
at 1.00pm followed by committal
at Sunderland Crematorium at 2.00pm.
Martha will be resting at the
Co-op Funeral Care, Gilpin Lodge, Houghton-le-Spring where floral tributes may be sent.
All welcome afterwards to
The Philadelphia Cricket Club.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 31, 2019