PILLANS Marley Potts Suddenly at home on
1st October, aged 85 years, Brian.
Much loved husband
of the late Jean,
beloved dad of Lynda, Brian,
Susan, Rita, John, Stephen,
Sheryl, Joanna and the late Gary,
also a dear father in law, granda,
brother and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 15th October
at 12.00pm.
No flowers by request please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Parkinson's UK,
a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Brian is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 8, 2019