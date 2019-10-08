Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors
78 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9DB
0191 548 7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Marley Pillans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marley Pillans

Notice Condolences

Marley Pillans Notice
PILLANS Marley Potts Suddenly at home on
1st October, aged 85 years, Brian.
Much loved husband
of the late Jean,
beloved dad of Lynda, Brian,
Susan, Rita, John, Stephen,
Sheryl, Joanna and the late Gary,
also a dear father in law, granda,
brother and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 15th October
at 12.00pm.
No flowers by request please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Parkinson's UK,
a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Brian is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.