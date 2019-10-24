|
WILLIAMSON Thorney Close Suddenly at home on
October 14th aged 53 years, Mark. Loving Son of Ann. Dearest Brother of Naomi, Karl and the late Stephen. Beloved Dad of Luke. Also a dear Nephew, Uncle and Cousin.
Family and friends please meet at
St Aiden's Church, Ryhope Road, Grangetown at 12:15pm on Wednesday October 30th for funeral service. Followed by Interment in Sunderland Cemetery opposite. All enquiries to
T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000.
At Rest.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 24, 2019