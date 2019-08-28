Home

Wilson Marjorie Jenkins
(née Frost) Ryhope. Suddenly in hospital on the 20th August, aged 86 years.
Marjorie Jenkins, loving wife
of the late James Scott, mother to Valerie, grandmother to Jordan and Reece, and great grandmother to Harry. Sister to Joan and Margaret.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 2nd September at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to the
Dementia Society, collection box
available in the crematorium.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 28, 2019
