Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
14:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Marjorie Tweedy Notice
TWEEDY Ryhope Passed away peacefully at home on 15th October, aged 76 years, Marjorie (Pearson).
A loving wife of Ron.
A special mam to Alan and Jeff and mother in law to Sarah.
A loving nana to Abi and Ryan and a special friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 28th October at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please,
any donations to St Benedict's Hospice and Macmillan.
At family's request a splash of colour to be worn. Loved and remembered always. Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Grangetown. Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 23, 2019
