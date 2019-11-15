|
ELLIOTT Bryony Lodge Peacefully on 8th November,
aged 77 years, Marion,
beloved wife to the late Jack,
much loved mam to David, dear
mother-in-law to Tonia and a loving gran to Rebecca and Phillippa.
Also a dearest sister to Irene,
sister-in-law to Ernie,
a loved aunt to Karen, Vivienne,
Frankie and Bernadette and
will be greatly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service will be on
Friday 22nd November at
Sunderland Crematorium at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Phoenix Unit, Sunderland Royal Hospital,(a donation box will be available at the Crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 15, 2019