Hunter Marilyn
(Seaham) Four years have gone, but those special memories of you will always bring a smile
If I could have you back
just for a little while.
Then we could sit and talk again, just like we used to do.
You always meant so very
much in everything you did.
The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain,
but you're forever in my heart,
Until we meet again.
Silent as a teardrop
The memories come and go
Leaving empty spaces in my
heart that loves you.
Love you always, forget you never.
Those we love don't go away
They walk beside us every day.
Sadly missed, Mam xxx
Loved and remembered always by Aunt Joan, Audrey, Olive, Susan, Enid and Ron, Ann and David
and all the family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 16, 2019
