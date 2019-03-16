Hunter Marilyn

(Seaham) Four years have gone, but those special memories of you will always bring a smile

If I could have you back

just for a little while.

Then we could sit and talk again, just like we used to do.

You always meant so very

much in everything you did.

The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain,

but you're forever in my heart,

Until we meet again.

Silent as a teardrop

The memories come and go

Leaving empty spaces in my

heart that loves you.

Love you always, forget you never.

Those we love don't go away

They walk beside us every day.

Sadly missed, Mam xxx

Loved and remembered always by Aunt Joan, Audrey, Olive, Susan, Enid and Ron, Ann and David

Loved and remembered always by Aunt Joan, Audrey, Olive, Susan, Enid and Ron, Ann and David

and all the family.