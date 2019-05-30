|
|
|
SMITH Thornhill Passed away peacefully at home
on 28th May, after a long battle
with cancer bravely fought,
aged 64 years, Marie.
A loving wife to Peter.
A wonderful mam to Ashleigh,
David and Laura. An amazing nana to Phoebe, a loving sister to
Elaine and a dear aunt.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 6th June at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.
Loved and remembered always.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 30, 2019
