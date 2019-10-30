|
|
|
Patrickson (Carrville) Suddenly but peacefully on
Thursday 24th October
aged 83 years, Marie (nee Davies).
A loving wife to George,
a much loved sister to Ann, Linda and the late Sheila, sister-in-law to Sylvia, Gladys and the late Evelyn
also a loving Aunty.
Would family and friends please meet for the funeral service at
St Michael and All Angels Church, Houghton on November 6th at
10am followed by the committal at Durham Crematorium at 11am. Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 30, 2019